CHANDLER — Bashas’ Family of Stores – the grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets – has promoted Steve Mayer to Chief Operating Officer for its more than 110 grocery stores across Arizona and in New Mexico. A member of the Bashas’ Executive Committee, Mayer will also represent Bashas’ on The Raley’s Companies Executive Leadership Team. Steve will continue to report to Edward “Trey” Basha, President of Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies.
Expanding upon his leadership role as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Merchandising, and Procurement for Bashas’ Family of Stores, Mayer will add Store Operations to his already broad span of responsibility, taking on an increased role in the strategic and day-to-day operations of the business.
“Steve has proven to be a valued leader since joining our team nearly two and a half years ago,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, President of Bashas’. “He has helped to shape our brand and market strategies and enhanced our overall business acumen, while also building a strong team. We look forward to seeing Steve’s influence become even more evident in our team dynamics and business performance.”
With more than three decades in grocery retail, Mayer brings a deep understanding of merchandising, pricing strategies, store layouts, and marketing. Recognized as one of the industry’s “Most Valuable Buyers” by Progressive Grocer, the industry veteran with has held a variety of strategic leadership roles for some of the nation’s most renowned grocery brands.
“Bashas’ and The Raley’s Companies is fortunate to have a capable and inspiring leader in Steve Mayer. I commend Trey on his decision to bring Steve onto the team in Spring of 2021 and for recognizing Steve’s potential to lead in this broader capacity. I congratulate Steve, his wife Jeanette and family, as well as the Bashas’ team,” said Keith Knopf, President and CEO of The Raley’s Companies.
Mayer came to Bashas’ Family of Stores from Schnucks Markets, Inc., where he progressed to the role of Chief Merchant and Member of the Executive Strategy Team after serving as Group Vice President of Produce, Floral, and Deli. He also served in executive roles at Meijer Corporation, Bi-Lo, Ahold USA, and Flavor 1st, where he was appointed the company’s President.
Mayer’s dedication to excellence in the industry is reflected in his commitment to sharing his wealth of knowledge with the next generation of business leaders. He has served as a business professor of both undergraduate and graduate programs at his alma mater, University of Phoenix, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, and a Master of Science in Organizational Management. He also earned a Doctor of Business Administration degree from California Coast University and completed Harvard Business School’s certificate program in 2011.
About Bashas’ Family of Stores
Bashas’ is a grocer that operates in Arizona, New Mexico, and four Tribal Nations under five well-known brands including Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. Founded in 1932, Bashas’ has a rich history of serving Arizona families with quality products and great customer service. With more than 110 grocery stores, Bashas’ is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves. For more information, visit bashas.com. Bashas’ is a division of The Raley’s Companies.
