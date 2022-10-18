CHANDLER — Bashas’ Family of Stores – the grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets – has promoted Steve Mayer to Chief Operating Officer for its more than 110 grocery stores across Arizona and in New Mexico. A member of the Bashas’ Executive Committee, Mayer will also represent Bashas’ on The Raley’s Companies Executive Leadership Team. Steve will continue to report to Edward “Trey” Basha, President of Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies.

Expanding upon his leadership role as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Merchandising, and Procurement for Bashas’ Family of Stores, Mayer will add Store Operations to his already broad span of responsibility, taking on an increased role in the strategic and day-to-day operations of the business.

