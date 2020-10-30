Albert Einstein once said, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the Income Tax.”
If these are your sentiments, you are in good company. Albert Einstein was born 1879 in Germany. Einstein had many discoveries but is best known for his Theory of Relativity and the equation E=MC2. Einstein spent 10 years working on his Theory of Relativity, and it revolutionized our understanding of space, time, gravity, and the universe. In 1921, Albert Einstein won the Nobel Prize for physics, for his investigations into the photo-electric effect. Many of his predictions would continue to prove true well after his death.
If Medicare had been around in Einstein’s day, he would have probably put it in the same category as income taxes. Both are government programs and both are known for being confusing. Most of us do not spend 10 years studying the rules and regulations for Medicare. Relative to Medicare insurance, your local agent has the tools to assist you with the plan that suits your unique needs and budget. That is why I always recommend that you contact a local agent who specializes in those rules and regulations. Your local agent lives in your neighborhood and knows the area.
Three Medicare open enrollment myths that could cost you:
• If I keep the same plan, nothing will change.
Open enrollment period starts Oct. 15 and runs until Dec. 7. Each year your Medicare Advantage Plan and Drug Plan (Part D) is required to provide you with a notice of change (Annual Notice of Change). This notice will outline any changes in coverage that you can expect. While those may end up being minor in nature, they could also be significant. For example, Medicare Advantage Plans had one of the biggest changes in Navajo and Apache counties this year.
• If I sign up for Medicare Advantage, my costs will increase.
Each Medicare Advantage plan sets its own premiums and comes with its own set of costs you are responsible for. Many Advantage plans have a $0 premium, and some plans pay all or a portion of your Part B premium. Since many Medicare Advantage plans cover several services that basic Medicare does not, like vision exams and hearing aids, you may find that your total costs go down with an Advantage plan.
• If I miss open enrollment period, I can make changes later.
If you miss the opportunity to make changes to your coverage during this year’s open enrollment period, rest assured that you won’t be stuck with your existing Medicare Advantage Plan or drug plan for the rest of your life. But you will be stuck with it for another year. If you are thinking of switching plans, be sure to act at some point starting Oct. 15 ending Dec. 7. Sooner is usually better, so do not wait until the last day. Your local agent lives in your neighborhood and knows the area. We are a rural community and do not have some of the different plan choices that your larger cities have available.
Note: Not reading your plan’s notice of change could cost you. There are big changes in Medicare Advantage Plans in Navajo and Apache counties this year. Certain Advantage Plans will not be available for sale, nor will you be able to keep your current Medicare Advantage Plan if it is one of the changed plans for 2021. Contact your local Medicare agent to review the new plans available in your service area. Don’t be left empty handed.
By the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice. Take advantage of me and reach out today! I can help you pick a Medicare insurance plan that can and will provide you with excellent health insurance coverage.
Pat Barry is a local insurance agent. Send questions about Medicare to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797 Medicare Made Easy https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry @medicaremadeeasypatbarry
