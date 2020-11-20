Let us have fun learning about Medicare and Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day is an annual holiday in the United States celebrating the harvest and other blessings of the past year. It is generally believed that Thanksgiving is modeled after a 1621 Harvest Feast shared by the English Colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth, and the Wampanoag people. The most enjoyed modern-day Thanksgiving tradition is a big meal with family and friends. Some specific dishes I love are cranberry relish, green bean casserole and of course pumpkin pie with whip cream.
While meeting with your family and loved ones over Thanksgiving, if you are 65 or older, it is quite likely that healthcare and Medicare will come up, and I want to help you with this type of discussion.
Warning: Medicare Open Enrollment period in 2020 is from Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
Going online to sign up does not look at the whole picture! There are many plans out there and it can get confusing.
There are plans in our local ZIP code that could meet your personal needs better and are more affordable for your budget than what you currently have.
By going direct to a company, you simply get ONE CHOICE, while your local agent can offer several solutions for your long-range needs. I always recommend that you contact a local insurance agent that knows the area and the rules and regulations that apply in your ZIP code or service area.
Medicare loves the use of acronyms that are confusing, and there are so many plan options out there, that searching for the right choice can be frustrating.
Therefore, I write these educational articles to help you wade thru this process.
Here are just some of the acronyms used with Medicare: Medicare Advantage Plans (MA) introduced in 2003 can be MAPD including a drug plan or MA only without a drug plan.
They are usually HMO’S (Health Maintenance Organizations), PPO’s (Preferred Provider Organizations), PPFFS (Private Fee For Service) with or without drug plans and PDP’s (Prescription Drug Plans) that has changed the way Medicare originally worked.
IEP (Initial Enrollment Period) for Medicare Supplements is usually three months before your birthday, the month of your birthday, and three months after without having to go through medical underwriting.
If Open Enrollment Period for Medicare Advantage Plans has not confused you yet, it is also called AEP (Annual Enrollment Period).
This is when you can change your Medicare Advantage Plan or your Drug plan.
Don’t be left empty-handed
There are big changes in Medicare Advantage Plans in Navajo and Apache counties this year.
Certain Advantage Plans will not be available, nor will you be able to keep your current Medicare Advantage Plan if it is one of the changed plans for 2021.
Contact your local Medicare agent to review the new plans available in your service area.
Yes! While some Medicare plans are leaving your area, new ones are coming.
In closing, your family and children love you and want to try and help you, but when you have Medicare questions, I recommend that you contact a local agent with the tools and knowledge available to answer those questions for you and give you advice.
Oh, by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice. Take advantage of me!
Pat Barry local agent. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797
Medicare Made Easy https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry @medicaremadeeasypatbarry
