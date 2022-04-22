My story is a little different from most you would find out there that have pursued the fitness lifestyle. Though I had been involved in fitness, martial arts and sports for as long as I can remember, it took me a long time to realize my true dream and follow it through.
I spent more than thirty years working in the criminal justice field. Twenty-three years of that was spent working in the specific field of corrections, in many positions such as correctional officer, correctional sergeant, correctional case manager, and correctional education programs teacher, to name a few.
This had given me the motivation to get myself in the best physical condition that I was capable of getting in, purely for the peace of mind of being able to handle myself in dangerous situations.
In this field, I worked in every type of facility and security level of prisons from various halfway houses, all the way to super max penitentiaries where they house the absolute worst of the worst.
Going through five military-like boot camp correctional academies, along with the constant self-defense and other training, began to harden me up, so to speak. Not to mention the constant barrage of incidents over the many years that presented themselves in any average day. Things such as cell extractions, inmate-on-staff assaults, OC mace sprayings and even being forced to endure an electric shock shield and being Tasered multiple times, kind of changes a person.
But all this convinced me that staying in the best physical condition I could muster, and being able to defend myself, would be to my advantage. It also inspired me to become a trainer to correctional staff in self-defense, restraints, firearms, CPR, and many other areas. In addition, I saw the need for correctional educators who had more of a security-minded background.
So, I took my previously completed undergraduate degree in criminal justice and switched to education, where I finished a Master of Education degree. Thus, I ended up being an instructor and teacher to various inmate populations in many life-altering subjects.
Since then, I have continued my education with the hope of helping older individuals like myself to find a healthier and more active life. So as of the writing of this article, I am completing a Doctoral Degree (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling as well.
Growing up, however, I had always wanted to become a professional drummer. I chose the drums, I believe, due to its pure physicality over most other instruments. In addition to this, the type of music that I usually played in various bands throughout my forty-plus years of playing the drums, was usually in the metal, hard rock, and rock genres.
This, to me, was almost as if it was a cardio workout while I played. This type of music required a drummer to be above average in the cardiorespiratory and strength realms, in my opinion. Playing a double bass drum set for example for four hours a night, every night, under the intensely hot stage lights, will most definitely burn untold amounts of calories for sure! Not to mention all four of your limbs flailing in controlled and coordinated directions, makes a drummer like this physically fit beyond your normal capacities.
I also combined a lifting and martial art regimen to enhance my drumming prowess. But after all those many years of playing the drums, countless hours stuffed in a van or bus for regional tours and so forth, I decided it was time to let the drums take more of a back seat in my life. Not to mention your everyday inconveniences such as trying to balance a full-time job in a prison to pay the bills, was just a little too much demand on my time to continue playing at the intense level that I had for so many years.
In addition to my full-time career in criminal justice and playing the drums, I had always had the passion for the field of fitness and helping others on “the streets,” as it’s known in the correctional field. I had always worked as a fitness trainer at least on a part-time basis in many big-box gyms across the country in addition to my correctional work and everything else I was doing. Always searching for additional knowledge and a better understanding of the human body, I obtained many various fitness and martial arts certifications, ultimately ending up achieving a Master Level Fitness Trainer Certification, Interscholastic Coaching Certification, and a Second-Degree Black Belt.
Finally, after so many years, I decided to take that big plunge and open my very own personal training studio. Though at first this was on just a part-time basis, it ultimately thrived to my surprise. I at once knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Though now in my mid-to- late-fifties, I was in the best shape of my life, and had re-entered physique competitions.
I felt the great need to help others realize that they do not always have to surrender to the ravages of age. That if I could stay in shape like this at this age, and be as active as I am, they could also do it as well, but they would need my help to realize these goals. And thus far, I feel that I have become an example and inspiration of health and fitness to many out there at any age. So, no matter what your unique situation is, just know and believe that it is never too late to begin a program and lifestyle that will help you retain an active and healthier life for many years to come!
So, as you can see, my motivation was staying in shape to able to defend and handle myself in the countless dangerous situations that presented themselves in prison environments. In addition, my motivation was being able to perform physically as a drummer on such an intensely elevated level. Along with having the motivation of being able to help and educate the public in living a healthier and more functional life for themselves, these factors have all been part of “my personal motivation.”
Maybe your motivation is to live a better quality of life for not only yourself, but also for your loved ones, to be able to play with the grandchildren, and so forth. Find what motivates you and let that be your driving force to pursuing a healthier lifestyle for yourself!
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.