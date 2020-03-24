Frontier Communications workers on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico have voted to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA). The telephone workers at Frontier Communications were concerned about the uncertainty and volatility in their industry and wanted a strong voice in their future.
“I have worked for Frontier for years and in the last few years myself and my co-workers feel we have no voice in our future,” said Technician Darryl Bitsoi. “We just want a seat at the table with a voice to protect our jobs and our ability to serve our customers. That is why we voted to join CWA.”
About CWA
The Communications Workers of America represents working men and women in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, health care, public service and education, and manufacturing. CWA represents Frontier telephone workers in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona, just south of the Navajo Nation, and the telephone workers at CenturyLink and Windstream in Arizona and New Mexico.
