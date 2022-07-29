It is working! Brandi Kraxberger the owner of Munich Haus in Pinetop said, “We support the PLEASE Buy Local campaign and as a local restaurant really appreciate the support of the community”.
After the recent 4th of July holiday, our businesses are reporting pre-pandemic PLUS levels of business. A combination of increased visitors and more of our local residents trying to PLEASE Buy Local has brought the first half of the summer to record economic levels. Although number estimates vary we all agree that it helps our local economies if we keep the money in our region.
Local efforts
Brian Willis from Horne Auto had an interesting view of the Buy Local Program and simply wants an opportunity to earn local business.
“The PLEASE Buy Local campaign is working, and the awesome people of the White Mountains are giving us the opportunity to earn their business before leaving our market,” he said. “The Buy Local program does not mean that people need to pay more or expect worse service; in fact, just the opposite.” Giving a local business an opportunity to earn your business seems to be working.
Our visitors
The AAA Arizona indicated that more than 900,000 Arizonans travelled over the 4th, and more than 700,000 of them drove to their destination. This trend tends to favor shorter destinations from Phoenix and Tucson like Northeast Arizona, Flagstaff and San Diego.
Most of the business we talked to are suffering through personnel shortages and have either had to cut hours, or the owners are working longer. All believed they just needed to “keep smiling” and work through this rush. With the future economy uncertain we must “make it while we can.”
Celebrate Locally
The Small Business Development Center, hosted by Northland Pioneer College in concert with local cities and Chambers, have organized PLEASE Buy Local events throughout the region. The events are being promoted in the Valley and Tucson to encourage our fellow Arizonans to visit our cool country.
• Winslow: The Winslow Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to join them in the Downtown Winslow Historic District for the 1st Annual Route 66 Summer Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, Aug. 6, starting at 10 a.m. Look for Lots of “HOT” deals from many local vendors and businesses, and live music in the Route 66 Plaza, too.
• Holbrook: Enjoy Local Businesses, Non-profits and services at the Hello Holbrook Showcase, at 100 E Arizona in Holbrook, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Snowflake/Taylor: Snowflake Taylor Chamber of Commerce is hosting Summer Palooza/Please Buy Local on Thursday, Aug 4, beginning at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Snowflake. Offerings include local artworks and treasures, in addition to a farmers market.
• Show Low: Farmers market and Art Walk on the Deuce Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join local artisans and see everything from art to produce. A great way to PLEASE Buy Local.
• Pinetop: Participate in the White Mountains Market in Pinetop-Lakeside at the WME Village 8 Theater in Lakeside. Featuring FOOD-FARM-ART-CRAFT. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Springerville/Eagar, St Johns, Greer and Alpine: The Southern Apache Chamber of Commerce invites you to PLEASE Buy Local at a regional celebration that will include customer raffles and an evening celebration at Ramsey Park in Eagar from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Events include music, dancing, an ice cream social, and a cupcake walk with prizes of a cupcake and a small coupon provided by businesses to encourage visits to the store during the remainder of August.
What’s next? Keep it going!
Sydnee Emerald, Marketing Manager of Epic Motorsports of Show Low, said, “We thank our customers and our community for buying local whenever possible. We have seen strong sales from both the local community and visitors, and are anxious to see the buy local trend continue.”
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC), hosted by Northland Pioneer College, is at your service if you would like to start a business or grow your current business. The SBDC provides free one-on-one counseling to help you move forward. Contact them at npc.edu/sbdc and click on “Ask for assistance” or call 928-965-8679.
