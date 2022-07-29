It is working! Brandi Kraxberger the owner of Munich Haus in Pinetop said, “We support the PLEASE Buy Local campaign and as a local restaurant really appreciate the support of the community”.

After the recent 4th of July holiday, our businesses are reporting pre-pandemic PLUS levels of business. A combination of increased visitors and more of our local residents trying to PLEASE Buy Local has brought the first half of the summer to record economic levels. Although number estimates vary we all agree that it helps our local economies if we keep the money in our region.

