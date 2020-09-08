FLAGSTAFF — The Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) and the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) elected its officers and Executive Committee members for Fiscal Year 2021.
The following slate of officers was unanimously elected: Chairman: City of Show Low Councilor and Show Low Mayor elect John Leech, Jr.; Vice Chairman: Snowflake Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard; Secretary-Treasurer: Supervisor Liz Archuleta of Coconino County; Immediate Past Chairwoman: Prescott Valley Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye.
Yavapai County Private Sector Mr. Phil Tovrea, Tusayan Vice Mayor Brady Harris and Apache County Supervisor Alton Shepherd were elected to serve as members-at-large.
The Regional Council also made its annual Private Sector representative appointments: Mr. Sean Casey of Coconino County, Ms. Janet Dean of Navajo County, Mr. Robert Adams, Mr. Paul Watson of Navajo County and Mr. Phil Tovrea of Yavapai County.
There are two private sector vacancies in Apache County and one in Yavapai County. Each county has two Private Sector seats and the representatives must not be from the regional council.
Did you know?
Are you 60 or over and do you need help due to COVID-19? NACOG’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is here to help with things such as:
•Meals delivered to your home
•In-home care
•Housekeeping
•Access to resources
•Medicare and public benefits counseling
•Long-term care ombudsman and advocacy
•Caregiver support
•Health and wellness
•Information and referral services
For more information about NACOG, visit nacog.org or call (928) 774-1895 or toll free at 877-521-3500. You can also email nacog@nacog.org.
