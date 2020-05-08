10 Tactics to Adapt Your Business for Social Distancing
Whether you’re a small services business like an accounting or consulting firm, a high-traffic business like a retail store, or even a restaurant or coffee shop, here are 10 actions that you can consider to help keep you, your customers, and the community safer.
Inform customers and employees about social distancing.
Avoid direct physical contact.
Postpone large-scale events or stream them.
Replace in-person conversations with virtual ones.
Allow remote work.
Enable flexible scheduling.
Create additional physical space in brick-and-mortar locations.
Lean on online services when possible.
Reduce cash handling.
Stagger customer flow.
