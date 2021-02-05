SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District recently hired a new fire prevention specialist to assist with the day-to-day duties of the Fire and Life Safety Division.
Internal candidates were tested and interviewed with J.D. Pepper making a lateral move from fire suppression after many years of service.
The role of the fire prevention specialist is charged with fire and life safety inspections of various types of businesses and occupancies, education of the public through the many offerings at Timber Mesa, as well as conducting fire investigations for origin and cause.
Pepper brings 28 years of experience in public safety, 22 of which were as a law enforcement officer, retiring from DPS prior to joining Timber Mesa.
While working for Timber Mesa, Pepper completed his studies by obtaining his Fire Inspector I, Fire and Life Safety Educator, both through the state of Arizona, and attended the National Fire Academy where he completed a course in fire investigations allowing him to test for and receive his certification as a fire investigation technician through the International Association of Arson Investigators which complements his previous background in law enforcement.
Fire Marshal Brian Russell said, “Having J.D. join the ranks of the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Division is an asset with his local knowledge, education, training and ties to the local community.”
