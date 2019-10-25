The Arizona Retailers Association (ARA) honored 17 recipients of the ARA Retailer of the Year Award at the 2019 ARA Annual Awards Luncheon held Oct. 18. State Legislators are given the opportunity to nominate a retailer in their legislative district for this award based on their business acumen along with their community service and involvement.
Senator Sylvia Allen from Arizona Legislative District 6 accepted the ARA Retailer of the Year Award on behalf Perfect Printz, located at 410 South Main Street in Snowflake.
Senator Allen said, “Perfect Printz is a wonderful small-town business that gives excellent, friendly, extra-mile service. They provide office supplies and copy, print, and fax services. Perfect Printz is an important economic engine to our community as they provide much needed jobs and services.”
Senator Allen and 18 other legislators, participated in the event to recognize the value of small businesses in Arizona. We are pleased to publicly acknowledge the impact of these retailers and reward them for their efforts. After all the fears and all the have-to-do’s that keep retailers up at night, we are happy to celebrate their accomplishments.
Perfect Printz along with 16 other passionate, hardworking retailers were recognized for their excellence.
