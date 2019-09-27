Pet Allies receives $15,000 grant from Petco

The Petco Foundation makes grants to achieve its objective of saving lives. Pet Allies’ is in the early construction process to build a much needed modern highly functional shelter for homeless and stray animals in Show Low and surrounding communities. This grant awarded by Petco Foundation is targeted to improve the living conditions of the animals in the shelters and to allow for increased numbers of unwanted animals to be helped by assisting with construction costs.
The current shelter was state-of-the-art at the time of its construction, but no longer meets the needs of the hundreds of stray animals in Show Low itself, as well as residents who must surrender their pets, and unwanted litters of puppies and kittens.
Your donations to Petco Foundation at the time of purchase from Petco stores, on line, or in your Petco store, make it possible for Petco Foundation to provide more than $30 million in grants each year.
Further donations are needed to complete all phases of construction of the new shelter. For information on status of shelter construction, please contact RJ Owens, Director, 928-532-1602 or RJOwens@PetAlliesAz.org.
Pet Allies operates a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low, a low cost spay/neuter clinic, a pet food pantry, and funds these services with donations from generous members of the public, local business support, grants, and income from the Barkin’ Basement Thrift Store.
The clinic (928-532-1602) and thrift store (928-537-1603) are located at 4050 S White Mountain Road in Show Low and the shelter (928-537-8009) is located at 1181 E Thornton Road in Show Low. The new consolidated location will be 1321 N 16th Street, Show Low. Currently administrative offices are at the 16th Street location.
