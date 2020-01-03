SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District’s Division Chief of Fire Prevention and Life Safety, Brian Russell, has been appointed to the National Fire Protection Agency’s (NFPA) committee on the NFPA 1730 Standards for Fire Prevention Organization and Deployment. The NFPA is the organization that creates standards for fire departments throughout the nation.
“Timber Mesa Fire is a standards-driven organization; we strive to meet the requirements of NFPA in everything that we do,” says Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Chief Bryan Savage. “We are excited to have Chief Russell as a member of the committee that will help establish the standards for fire prevention.”
“Chief Russell has tremendous expertise in this area and will be able to articulate the needs and capabilities of our local fire departments, and rural communities, at the national level,” adds Savage.
NFPA is a resource to not only fire departments but also to homeowners, business owners, and community leaders. Please see NFPA.org for more information.
