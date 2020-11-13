SHOW LOW — White Mountain resident and Ryder Fitness — Personal Training Studios client, Amy Klann, competed in the National Physique Committee Megatron Show in Tucson the weekend of Nov. 7-8.
Klann is a client of Ryder Fitness — Personal Training Studios in Show Low and placed in two separate divisions at the national show.
“This is a prestigious show held every year,” said Ryder Fitness — Personal Training Studios owner Johnny Ryder. “She has represented the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona against numerous competitors from not only Arizona, but various other states as well.”
Ryder says that Klann, at 46, is an inspiration to other women who want to get on the right track to health and fitness.
Ryder Fitness is a total wellness studio, offering one-on-one private, personal fitness training. The studio also offers rehabilitative exercise therapy, senior fitness, competition preparation, buddy training and life counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.