SHOW LOW — The final budget for the city of Show Low, fiscal year 2020-21, in the amount of $60,292,185 was adopted and approved at the end of July.
The final budget was identical to the adopted tentative budget.
The City’s revenues from all funds and sources, combined, totaled $71,269,641. This is according to the report presented to the council and in the previous public hearings on the tentative and adopted budget.
Operating revenues in the amount of $35,626,180 came from local taxes that include utility fees, charges for services, intergovernmental revenues, state-shared revenues and a small part from “miscellaneous” and, finally, fines and forfeitures.
“When comparing the budget to actual expenditures, actual expenditures were generally less than what was budgeted,” said Show Low Administrative Services Director Justin Johnson. “The trend showed that staff did a good job under-spending the budget.”
To view the budget in its entirety, visit the City of Show Low website at showlowaz.gov/261/Finance-Department and showlowaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2602/FY-2020-Final-Budget.
