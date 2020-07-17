SHOW LOW – The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) announced that the City of Show Low received GFOA’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR award). The award represents a significant achievement by the city.
In order to be eligible for the PAFR award, a government must submit its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) to GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and must have received the CAFR award for the current fiscal year. Each eligible report is reviewed by judges who evaluate the report based on the following categories: reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity and other elements. The 2019 Popular Annual Financial Report is available for viewing on the city’s website at https://showlowaz.gov/261/Finance-Department.
GFOA is a nonprofit professional association that advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities it serves.
