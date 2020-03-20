SHOW LOW — The City of Show Low received notification that it has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget, by the Government Finance Officers Association for its commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.
