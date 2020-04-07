SHOW LOW — There are millions of dollars being made available to small businesses during layoffs and store closures due to the COVID-19 crisis. To find out if you or your business is eligible for loans or economic relief, you have to apply.
Don’t like forms? No problem. Don’t like loan applications? No problem. Don’t like trying to figure out where to start and which form to start with? No problem.
There is a network of experts right here in Show Low at the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), hosted by Northland Pioneer College.
The Independent spoke to SBDC’s business analyst Rich Chanick via phone last Thursday to gather more specifics about how the SBDC can help businesses navigate the loan process.
“We’ve gotten about $8 million dollars worth of loans applied for in the SBA pipeline. We’re excited about that,” says Chanick. “It’s important that we have been able to get this support from the SBA and the federal government. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”
SBDC is getting updates several times a day. Since the information changes so quickly he recommends that people go directly to the link to get the most current information.
There are four basic programs available to small business owners right now and many others available for a variety of industries. They are briefly described as follows:
SBA Debt Relief Program — Anyone that has a SBA loan currently can apply for deferment from the bank, which are being liberally given, for payments and interest for 3 months. At the conclusion of that SBA will make the payments and interest for an additional 6 months. People need to talk to their lender that they got the loan through.
Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) — Generally speaking, people can apply for 2.5 times their monthly payroll. After that is approved, if they used it for specified things like payroll, that loan can be forgiven. All types of industries are eligible to apply. We want to approve these loans says the SBA but people have to follow the rules. It is though your local bank. "All banks up here are participating," Chanick said.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan — Go to SBA.gov, then apply on a website. “It is a very simple application, takes about 15 minutes. But, the whole country is trying to get on this website so be prepared to try different times of the day/night,” Chanick said. The loan provides up to $2million for operational expenses. No repayment for 1 year, 31/4 percent interest, 30 years amortized. “There is also a box to check there if you need immediate help and you are approved — they can immediately send you a $10,000 advance on that loan. And there are certain circumstances that are not hard to meet, and the loan will be forgiven,” he explained.
SBA Express Bridge Loans- For those clients who already have a relationship with an SBA lender up to $25,000 with less paperwork.
For more information:
Visit the Small Business Development Center website at www.npc.edu/sbdc or email Rich Chanick at richard.chanick@npc.edu.
