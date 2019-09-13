SHOW LOW — Smith Bagley, Inc., the Show Low-based technology company that owns and operates both Cellular One of Northeastern Arizona and Sunstate Technology Group (offices in Phoenix and Show Low) has announced that Nicole Edgington has been named chief executive officer of the company’s Sunstate division.
Over the past 20 years, Edgington has played an integral role in driving the tremendous growth and success of Smith Bagley, Inc., the company that owns both Cellular One and Sunstate Technology Group, a managed IT services provider with offices in Phoenix and Show Low.
“Nicole’s dynamic leadership style and commitment to customer satisfaction are well-suited for a fast-paced, client-focused Managed IT Services Provider like Sunstate,” said Judd Hinkle, CEO of Smith Bagley, Inc. “We are confident in her ability to lead the way as Sunstate continues to expand its services into markets across the Southwest.”
Edgington and her team at Sunstate believe in a thoughtful, proactive approach to business technology — delivering IT strategy, solutions and 24/7 support to fit each client’s unique needs and budget. Sunstate was founded in Snowflake and has been diligently serving the technology needs of businesses in the White Mountains, Snowflake-Taylor, Winslow-Holbrook areas for 11 years.
Within the Sunstate culture Nicole emphasizes the importance of giving back. The company is a proud sponsor of the Arizona Alliance of Nonprofits as well as summer STEM education camps for local kids, and Sunstate employees give back to the community by supporting a wide variety of charities including Arizona Helping Hands.
“I am honored to serve as CEO of Sunstate,” Nicole said. “Technology is such a critical part of running a productive business today. That’s why I feel truly privileged to be part of an organization that is so committed to delivering professional IT that propels businesses forward.”
Because Sunstate is a service-oriented technology business, Nicole’s focus is on continuing to build the company’s outstanding customer care culture, aligning the thoughts and actions of every team member around the needs of each client to ensure client satisfaction.
“Our service-focused culture is truly what sets us apart in the industry,” Nicole said. “It is my goal to continually empower our team of talented technology professionals to positively impact the lives and businesses of every client we serve.”
