In honor of Arbor Day, Sparklight is pleased to announce it has extended its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. Now in its sixth year, the partnership has resulted in 100,000 trees being planted in Sparklight markets as well as areas ravaged by 2017 hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
“We’re thrilled with the positive response we’ve received to our paperless billing service and our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation,” said Trish Niemann, Sparklight Senior Director of Corporation Communications. “Whether they care about conserving natural resources, planting trees in their community, or simply enjoying the convenience that paperless billing offers, we’re offering our customers a simple way to make a difference with just a few easy steps.”
Paperless billing is part of Sparklight’s ongoing effort to offer customers more choices while reducing the company’s impact on the environment.
“The generous support shown by Sparklight allows us to plant additional trees that will help provide clean air and water, critical wildlife habitat, and beauty that will be enjoyed by our children and grandchildren,” said Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe.
In addition to supporting the environment, managing billing online through Sparklight paperless billing provides customers with secure access to current statements, payment options, and account histories related to their Sparklight bills.
To opt in, or for more information about Sparklight paperless billing, customers can visit www.sparklight.com.
