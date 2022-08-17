Salt River Project (SRP) has announced Leslie Meyers as the company’s new Chief Water Executive and Associate General Manager of Water Resources. 

Meyers joins SRP with more than 30 years of water resources management experience in Arizona and the Southwest, most recently with the Bureau of Reclamation. Throughout her career, Meyers has worked on strategic initiative planning and implementation with federal and state-level organizations, tribes, irrigation districts, local governments, non-governmental organizations, and others.

