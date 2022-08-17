Salt River Project (SRP) has announced Leslie Meyers as the company’s new Chief Water Executive and Associate General Manager of Water Resources.
Meyers joins SRP with more than 30 years of water resources management experience in Arizona and the Southwest, most recently with the Bureau of Reclamation. Throughout her career, Meyers has worked on strategic initiative planning and implementation with federal and state-level organizations, tribes, irrigation districts, local governments, non-governmental organizations, and others.
"Water resource management is critical to Arizona, and SRP has been a leader of wise stewardship for more than a century," said Meyers. "I’m proud to join an organization dedicated to ensuring a sustainable water future for our communities."
"Leslie Meyers brings a wealth of experience and knowledge at a unique time for our state as Arizonans continue to face this record drought," said General Manager and CEO Mike Hummel. "As SRP’s water resiliency remains strong in spite of the drought, Leslie will lead our effort to continue to work with our partners to plan for the current drought and solve long-term water needs for the state."
Meyers succeeds Dave Roberts, who will retire after 36 years with SRP. Roberts helped lead the company’s success in serving water shareholders and customers, managing water resources and developing effective partnerships to address the key water issues facing Arizona. Roberts will assist in transitioning his role and responsibilities, and he will officially retire in the fall.
"Dave leaves behind an enduring legacy as he has contributed so much to SRP’s water management and resiliency," Hummel said. "His leadership has helped SRP remain a reliable provider of this precious resource to the Valley."
SRP’s careful water planning — including working with municipal, tribal and agricultural customers — has served the Valley with a portfolio of water supplies that is resilient and can make up for below normal precipitation despite a record drought that has affected the watershed for more than 25 years.
