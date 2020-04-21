SHOW LOW — Summit Healthcare, the largest employer in the White Mountains of Arizona, is offering employees voluntary furloughs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning May 2, 2020.
Like many healthcare systems across the country, Summit Healthcare is projecting a net revenue decrease of 40-50% as a result of COVID-19. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey last month ordered hospitals to halt elective surgeries, which has significantly reduced workloads and volumes. “We have canceled elective surgeries and all non-life threatening procedures resulting in a significant decline in outpatient revenue. In addition, patients are not seeking medical treatment due to the fear of COVID-19,” says Ron McArthur, CEO.
An email distributed to employees on Friday defined the 90-day voluntary furlough and detailed what Summit Healthcare would offer its voluntarily furloughed employees during this time. “While this initial measure is voluntary, it may be necessary to implement other reduction measures throughout the organization. We are in an unenviable position of trying to retain talent while ensuring stability in light of these financial challenges. Furloughing allows us to retain talent while providing limited benefits,” stated McArthur.
We recognize that these are unprecedented times and we are doing our best to be responsive and supportive of our team members as conditions change.
