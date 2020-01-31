Summit Healthcare welcomes Neil Traver to governing board

SHOW LOW — Summit Healthcare announces the appointment of Neil Traver to its governing board. Traver is replacing Steve Garrett who is stepping down after nine years of service.
Traver is the APS Regional Manager responsible for managing APS’s Services in Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, Taylor, Show Low, Payson and Star Valley. Prior to serving in his current position, he worked for APS’s Fossil Division where he oversaw the financial operations for the Cholla and Four Corner’s Power Plant near Farmington, New Mexico.
Traver grew-up in St. Johns and when he was promoted to oversee the Cholla Power Plant, he made his home in Snowflake. He is very active in community affairs serving on the Summit Healthcare Foundation Board, the Show Low Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as an ambassador with the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Traver will be joining the Summit Healthcare Board of Directors which consists of Paul Watson, Chair; Neal Thompson, Vice Chair; Becky Thompson, MD – Secretary; John Corder, Doug Wright, DO, and Jeffrey LeSueur, MD, Chief of Staff.
