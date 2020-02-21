SHOW LOW — For eight straight years Northland Pioneer College (NPC) nursing program graduates have landed an opportunity to receive residency training at Summit Healthcare. Once graduates complete their residency they can transition into full-time employment as a Registered Nurse (RN) in an area where they have desire and aptitude to excel.
Summit CEO Ron McArthur addressed 16 recent graduates of the nurse residency program, “We developed a grow our own at home strategy to provide opportunities for local nursing graduates and to help meet shortages we have in filling RN positions here.” he continued, “With this program we have had 82 nurses go on to work full-time in a variety of positions here. As we continue to expand our services the need for nurses increases.” The goal is for Summit to retain 28 new resident nurses each year with 2 groups per year. “We want to thank Carolyn Jacobs ( Chief Nursing Officer) and Megan Davis (main nurse residency facilitator) for continuing to work closely with NPC so we can hire locally and provide skilled nursing positions to local graduates. This program can lead to residents getting tuition assistance to promote participation in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees.”
Fredda Kermes is the Director for Professional Development at Summit, “We have found that recent graduates are less likely to leave the profession if they participate in some sort of residency program. At Summit we do everything we can to make them feel supported, prepared and confident to pursue their careers and to mitigate the shock and acclimate them to the rigors of nursing.” Kermes explained, “One of the reasons is that first year nurses experience the highest attrition rate. They come in to the field with some pre-conceived ideas of what they will experience and realize it is an entirely different experience.” The Summit nurse residency program is 6 months of intensive training in a variety of areas to help residents decide in which areas they want to specialize.
Graduates and their fields of specialization include: Emergency Department – Jessica Lunt, Holly Wagoner, Karolyn Thomas, Rebecca Estill; Intensive Care Unit – Charity Hair, Cassidy McClure; Telemetry/Stroke – Anna Roman, Brad Orlowski, Anjelica Rosales, Rhiannon Cain; Post-op/Pediatrics – Reyna Zimmerman; Women Infant Services – Kaylie Peterson, Madison Frary; Perioperative Services – Sandi Holland, Charlie Hoskins; and Senior Behavioral Health – Kristen Denbow.
Ron McArthur continued to thank NPC and others, “Deb McGinty at NPC has been a great partner in making this program a success and I would like to thank our senior leadership team and the Governing Board for their support. Without their support this program would not be effective in providing local students skilled nursing positions.”
The next nurse residency program will start in August.
