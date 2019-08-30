PINETOP-LAKESIDE — During the months of September and Oct. through Nov. 15, Sweetpeas Infusions Cafe is partnering with Veterans Village, a local not-for-profit organization in an effort to provide families and veterans alike with much needed warm jackets and non-perishable food items for the winter months and the upcoming holiday season.
Veterans Village will be distributing coats and food boxes from 10 a.m — 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact Margaret Heath at 602-689-8056.
Their goal this year is to collect 1,000 coats and 500 pounds in non-perishable food items. Anyone dropping off a gently used coat or two-three non-perishable food items to Sweetpeas Infusions will receive free smoothies or frappes for an entire year. It is our way of saying thank you for helping us support our veterans and their families.
Sweetpeas Infusions CEO Joel Young said, “we are excited to contribute warm clothing and food to our community, and especially to a great distribution hub like Veterans Village. They do so much for our veterans and their families, it seemed to be a perfect fit for us.”
Sweetpeas Infusions is committed to providing GMO-free, organically-grown real fruit smoothies, delicious frappes, organic herbal tea and is the only place on the Mountain where you can find 100% Kona coffee. We also provide a wide variety of full spectrum hemp-based products. Consider Sweetpeas your local experts in CBD and hemp health.
Sweetpeas Infusions is located at 43 W White Mountain Blvd. We are across the street from Safeway and next door to Ace Hardware in Pinetop.
