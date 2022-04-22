Paula Sedillo, and the nonprofit she started in 2018 almost singlehandedly gave and delivered 3,000 new pairs of shoes, socks, a book and book bag to 3,000 children under five who live in poverty, through 38 different Head Start programs, in over a dozen Arizona communities spanning four different counties. Last year Page’s Head Start program was added to her list.
“Tennies for Tots program is relatively new to Page,” explains Janice Nockideneh, Page Head Start Center Director, “but as you can imagine, preschool age children grow so fast they need several pairs of shoes a year. The program helps ease the financial burden. And the children often come to school the next day proudly showing off their new shoes.”
If you left Paula’s home in Paulden early in the morning planning to visit all 38 Head Starts she provides shoes for, you better have a room reservation because you’d run out of daylight before you made the round trip. Paula not only delivers all the shoes, she also raised the lion’s share of the money to buy them, and then with a nose for bargains, figured out how to do it for less than $7 a child. She did all this and still worked full time as Office Manager at Good Sam’s Willow Wind Assisted living in Prescott. When you meet Paula and she explains what she’s doing, the first thing comes to mind next is, “How does she find the time?”
She certainly proves the old adage, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” As Paula explains, “The children living in these circumstances have no control and can’t go get a job. They are babies. As a community, it is our responsibility to help these children. They need to know there are people out there who care.”
Paula was born and raised in Flagstaff, her folks own and ran Sedillo Cleaners’ for over 30 years. She and her brother and sisters worked there from, as she puts it, “soon as I got the “Gimmes” about 12 years old, until they graduated from Coconino High. She remembers her mom and dad, Jimmy and Nora, always reaching out to help someone who was down on his or her luck. And the pride her father took as a leader in his part with the Coats for Kids program every year. “They washed and dry cleaned all the coats that were donated for 20 years,” she said remembering her Dad.
Paula raised two sons in Flagstaff and the Prescott Valley as a single mom, working retail jobs in Flagstaff then as a Sales Assistant with Re Max in Prescott Valley. Her dad had eight brothers and sisters. She still has dozens of cousins, aunt, and uncles in Flagstaff and northern Arizona. The Sedillos, and other Hispanic families like them, helped shape Flagstaff and much of Arizona. Life as a single mom wasn’t always easy, but she always knew she had a family that was there to help. Her boys “attended the Ponderosa Head Start facility in Flagstaff when they were little, so I wanted to include them in at the beginning,” she recalled. “I started with four centers in Flagstaff and Prescott and it has grown every year since then.”
When the recession hit in 2009 and real estate stumbled, she went to work for Good Sam as CRN. She was injured on the job and transferred to a desk job. Soon after that she went on a mission trip to Columbia with Good Samaritan Society. “I was hooked and went again in 2016, she explained,” I returned wanting to save the world.” With the help of a grant from Good Sam, she started providing shoes for young children in Prescott. But once the word got out about what she was doing, the demand went sky high. She decided to form her 501©3 the same year her dad was diagnosed with cancer. During his treatment “he told me not to cry for him. If I was going to cry, cry for the children who are hungry, the children who don’t have shoes.”
Once again because of time constraints, until this year any fundraising she has done, was with friends, family and her contacts in the Prescott area. Luckily because of her thrifty shopping and a little help from her friends like the one who introduced her to the Firefighter Angel, Foundation in Prescott she has managed to make ends meet. The Foundation has decided to “partner” with her because their missions are so closely aligned. And allowing her to set a booth at many of their events has let the community know what she is doing, and the response has been heartwarming. She also sells donated items through Facebook Marketplace, and holds raffles of donated items to raise funds, such a beautiful one of a kind dollhouses built by Bill Von Rohr to raise funds.
Over the last year, with the help of a few more volunteers, she’s made contact with all the community foundations in the areas she serves, and has had a positive response. She now has a website up and running, www.tenniesfortots.org, and has qualified as a AZ Tax Credit Charitable Organization, meaning individuals can donate up to $400 to her charity and get a direct tax credit for the donation.
But there is still the issue of not enough time. She needs volunteers who can do more than just menial tasks, like stuffing food in boxes.
She needs people who will help her run this nonprofit: shoppers, fund raisers, office help, a warehouse to work out of, and people who can make deliveries of shoes to all 38 programs, and probably more as the word gets out.
And if you still doubt her commitment when she was asked what it’s like to be there when the kids get their new shoes? She answered “ I haven’t been able to attend one yet, I am working when they hand them out, hopefully this year.”
Contact info:
425 E Pittsburgh Rd. Paulden AZ 86334
About the Author:
Bill Packard and his wife, Barbara have spent the last two decades as volunteers revitalizing or starting nonprofits, including thrift stores, food pantries and a free medical clinic. And are authors of the GOING FULL CIRCLE books. They can be reached @ fullcircletrade@gmail.com
