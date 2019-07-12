The Independent establishes digital agency

SHOW LOW — Kramer Media, the parent company of White Mountain Publishing LLC, has started a digital marketing services agency, focused on helping local businesses market in the digital world.
Blossom Digital Marketing operates in markets the company publishes newspapers – Pinal County, the White Mountains and Payson — but has managed campaigns all over the Southwest. “We’ve worked with businesses of all sizes and have managed campaigns in the Phoenix area and across multiple states,” said Brian Kramer, the agency’s director. “The digital world knows no boundaries, and we’re excited to have a solution to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.”
The company has been providing digital services for over a year, but recently established Blossom as a separate division. Services include geo-targeted ads, search engine marketing, social media advertising and content management, graphic design and video advertising. The division has six staff members statewide, including three in the White Mountains.
Those interested in learning more can visit www.blossommarketingagency.com.
