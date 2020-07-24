SHOW LOW — Training Captain, Taber Heisler, has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Fire Officer” (FO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on July 7 to confer the designation. Captain Heisler becomes one of only 533 FOs worldwide.
The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.
The FO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The CPC awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria.
Achieving this designation signifies Captain Heisler’s commitment to his career in the fire, medical and emergency services.
This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.
The CPC, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc., (CPSE) Administers the designation program. The CPC consist of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire, medical and emergency services profession. To learn more about the CPC visit www.cpse.org.
