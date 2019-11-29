The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is sending renewal letters to businesses this week. Every business licensed with ADOR is required to renew their Arizona Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) License as it expires Dec. 31, 2019.
The due date to renew a TPT license is Jan. 1, 2020. TPT licenses are valid for one calendar year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Licenses renewed within the calendar year must still be renewed at the start of the following calendar year. Failure to renew or renewals received after January 1 will incur penalties and/or late fees.
Renew online
ADOR strongly encourages taxpayers to enroll file and pay online via the AZTaxes.gov website for easier renewals and faster processing. State law requires taxpayers with multiple business locations to renew their TPT license electronically.
AZTaxes.gov can also be used to update business account information once the account is registered. Please allow up to four hours before using your account for the update to be completed and to be applied on the account. The account must have up-to-date information before the license is renewed.
Renewal fees
All fees are payable to ADOR using the license number issued by the department. The renewal fee is due at the time of renewal and can be paid via AZTaxes.gov with e-check or ACH Debit if that option is already set up on the account.
Arizona does not charge a state “renewal” fee. For a new TPT license issued by ADOR, the cost is $12 plus applicable city fees of up to $50 per jurisdiction.
Effective October 1, TPT went into effect for out-of-state businesses that do not have a physical presence in Arizona. Out-of-state businesses should determine if the business meets the following thresholds for sales to customers in Arizona in either the current or prior calendar year.
Marketplace facilitators: $100,000
Remote Sellers: $150,000
For more information, visit www.azdor.gov/transaction-privilege-tax/tpt-license/renewing-tpt-license
