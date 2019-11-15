TUCSON — UNS Energy’s Board of Directors has named Susan M. Gray as President of UNS Energy, Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services effective Jan. 1, 2020, placing her at the forefront of a newly expanded leadership team under CEO David G. Hutchens.
“Susan is a strong and inspirational leader whose focus on safe, efficient operations has helped us achieve top-tier reliability and strong customer satisfaction,” Hutchens said. “She also has a great respect for our employees that drives her to develop effective strategies through collaboration and inclusion.”
Gray, 47, began her TEP career 25 years ago as a student intern. She was hired as a system engineer in 1997 and advanced through several engineering and leadership roles before being named Vice President of Energy Delivery in 2015. She was promoted to Senior Vice President last year and named Chief Operating Officer – a title she will retain.
Gray earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Arizona.
“Susan has committed herself to excellence at every step of her career,” Hutchens said. “Our board shares my confidence that she’s ready to help lead our organization to new levels of success through our focus on our employees, customers and communities.”
Hutchens, UNS Energy’s current president, will relinquish that title when Gray’s appointment takes effect. He will remain CEO, the company’s top leadership position, and also will continue serving as Executive Vice President of Western Utility Operations for Fortis Inc., UNS Energy’s parent company.
Executive Team Promotions
The Board also has named a new senior vice president and two new vice presidents, expanding and strengthening the company’s leadership team. These changes also will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Todd Hixon has been named Senior Vice President and General Counsel. His responsibilities will expand to include oversight of regulatory affairs, communications, public affairs, information services, physical and IT security, facilities and risk management.
“Todd’s sound judgment, steady counsel and tireless work ethic have been evident throughout his more than two decades of service to our company and will serve him well in this expanded role,” Hutchens said.
Hixon, 53, joined TEP as a corporate counsel in 1998. He rose through leadership positions in legal services and served as General Counsel for Millennium Energy Holdings, a UNS Energy subsidiary that has overseen unregulated investments. He was named Associate General Counsel in 2010 and was promoted to Vice President and General Counsel the following year.
Hixon earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arizona.
Cynthia Garcia has been named Vice President of Energy Delivery, reporting to Gray. She will oversee all aspects of transmission and distribution (T&D) operations and engineering as well as corporate safety, UniSource Energy Services and Southwest Energy Solutions.
“Cynthia is a strong advocate for new technology and innovative solutions that serve customers, and she refuses to settle for anything less than excellence,” Gray said. “She also works hard to create an environment where our people can thrive, helping us rise to any challenge we might face.”
Garcia, 51, joined TEP in 2000 as a lead accountant. She transitioned to T&D operations in 2005, serving as a supervisor and project manager before being promoted to Lead Superintendent in 2013. She rose to Director of Project Delivery in 2014 and was promoted to Senior Director of Operations in 2016.
Garcia earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting & finance from the University of Arizona.
Michael Sheehan has been named Vice President of Fuels, Resource Planning & Wholesale Marketing, reporting to Gray. He will continue to manage the company’s long-term resource planning and fuel supply and assume oversight of wholesale trading and operations.
“Mike has skillfully managed our ongoing transition to cleaner, less carbon-intensive energy resources, including the timely acquisition of key generating assets,” Gray said. “His strategic vision and strong analytical approach will be critical for our company’s future success.”
Sheehan, 52, joined TEP in 1993 as an Information Services Specialist. He transitioned to Energy Settlements in 1998, where he worked as an analyst before being promoted to Manager of Resource Planning in 2001. He was promoted to Director of Resource Planning in 2010 and then to Senior Director of Fuels and Resource Planning in 2015.
Sheehan earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Arizona.
UNS Energy is the Tucson, Ariz. based parent company of Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services. Its parent company, Fortis Inc., owns utilities that serve more than 3 million customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean. For more information, visit fortisinc.com.
TEP provides safe, reliable electric service to more than 427,000 customers in Southern Arizona. For more information, visit tep.com. UniSource Energy services provides electric service to more than 95,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties. The company also provides natural gas to more than 154,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona. For more information, visit uesaz.com.
