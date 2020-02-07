WHITE MOUNTAINS — Visiting Angels announced that it received the distinguished 2020 Best of Home Care –Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics.
As a Leader in Excellence, Visiting Angels is now ranked among the top 15% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates Visiting Angels’ long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Visiting Angels’ clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Visiting Angels received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Visiting Angels management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.
“When families bring a Visiting Angel into the home, they experience better health and more joy in life. We live out this theme daily and this award proves that what we are making a real difference in the lives of Seniors and families we serve,” says David Coyne, Director of Marketing, Visiting Angels Northern Arizona.
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible,” says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “It’s thrilling to see the efforts that Visiting Angels is making to provide outstanding care and employment. Visiting Angels has worked extremely hard to qualify to provide high-quality care and this award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”
To find out more about Visiting Angels’ commitment to excellence, visit www.visitingangels.com/flagstaff or call 928-220-4100.
About Visiting Angels Northern Arizona
Aging and disease are ruthless and unstoppable. Facing these issues causes many to lose hope. We come alongside families to support their loved ones with amazing caregivers. Our assistance provides relief for the primary caregiver and less stress on the family. When families bring a Visiting Angel into the home, they experience better health and more joy in life.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse is the home care industry’s leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, call Home Care Pulse at 877-307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.
