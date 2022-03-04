Administrator Isabella Guzman from the Small Business Administration visited the Navajo Nation on Feb. 22.
Guzman, who is a Cabinet-level official with the Biden administration, became the first head of the SBA to visit the nation’s largest reservation.
After a private meeting with President Jonathan Nez in Window Rock, Guzman met with the local Chamber of Commerce and then braved a winter wind to visit with two clients of the Small Business Development Center at Northland Pioneer College.
Carol Willeto is just getting her business started and met the Guzman at the Ch’ihootso Indian Marketplace. The SBDC assisted Willeto by helping get the company organized and the purchase agreement negotiated and signed.
The SBDC assistance is ongoing. When asked about the visit, Willeto said, “I found her very down to earth and easy to relate to. She was helpful and encouraging, and it was a pleasure meeting with her. Very supportive.”
The group then toured Marco Arviso Jewelry. Arviso has been open less than a year and individually crafts his jewelry pieces.
Arviso is also a conduit to a large group of Native artisans who sell through his store.
When showing Guzman around, Arviso knew the story behind each piece he displayed and was able to tell the administrator who made each piece and even where they lived.
When asked about the SBDC assistance he specifically mentioned local business analyst Laura Singleton.
“Laura drove all the way up here and literally sat at my computer with me while we were in the organizational phase. Her advice to help me ramp up production has been very valuable.”
As a plus, Arviso did get some sales from the Washington visitors who were excited about local products.
Also attending all of Guzman’s events was Kristine Laughter, who is a member of the Navajo Nation and was representing Kayenta and NPC where she serves as the chair of the district governing board.
A longtime supporter of Native business she said, “The meeting with SBA Administrator Guzman gave small-business owners and those of us who provide resources to entrepreneurs on the Navajo Nation the opportunity to share some of the challenges that entrepreneurs face.
“The big request of Administrator Guzman is to have an SBDC office on the Navajo Nation, which was made by Change Labs, Dine College, the Dine Chamber of Commerce.”
While visiting the Navajo Nation, Guzman discussed how the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as the infrastructure investment and Jobs Act can benefit the Nation.
The two laws include more than $33 billion in investments for tribes and their communities. Prior to being named as administrator of the SBA, Guzman served as the director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. She was accompanied by Jackson Brossy, SBA assistant administrator, Office of Native American Affairs.
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted by NPC is a no-cost one-on-one counseling service funded by the SBA and NPC to assist local businesses and those wanting to start a business. For free assistance contact the SBDC at 928-532-6170 or ask for assistance at npc.edu/sbdc.
