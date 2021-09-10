In this series, we’ll share a local restaurant, food store or an event. We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This is a great way to promote our local economy and give you a peek at what they have to offer. This time we picked Cafe Pinoli at 1676 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop-Lakeside.
As some people refer it, the Café Pinoli is a jewel in the White Mountains! This wonderful Italian-American cafe in Pinetop-Lakeside offers incredible flavor with a warm, cozy and inviting atmosphere. It offers an ever-changing list of entrees, which means there is always something new.
Janet Thomas and Chris Valterza have been business partners and best friends for 25 years. Before opening Café Pinoli, Chris and Janet acquired the 3rd Coast Café in Chicago. They have owned, and continue to operate, this popular café since the late ‘90s. They opened Café Pinoli in April of this year, wanting to bring the same Italian cuisine to Lakeside. Janet manages their Chicago location and Chris, the Café Pinoli, although, each one is a big part of both restaurants.
Chris is a resident in the White Mountains. He’s been working in restaurants for 38 years, 15 years in bartending and waiting tables. The remaining time he has been running the kitchen in several well-known restaurants like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Chicago and McCormick and Schmicks in Seattle among many others. And now he’s right here in Lakeside serving up his heavenly cuisine.
Café Pinoli is definitely a foodie’s dream. Its menu changes daily, offering 10 different entrees with six appetizers, fresh soup, handmade pizza and so much more. The daily menus are always updated at about 2 p.m. on its website so you can find what’s being offered that day.
There is no getting bored with the menu selections in this restaurant. The creativity with entrée selections is amazing, and plate presentation is beautiful.
There is a full bar offering wine and cocktails that gets quite busy. A very popular place to be. Chris is a die-hard football fan, so when it’s football day that game will be playing on the TV in the bar. Although, he wants to make sure to say it’s not a sports bar, but football is a different story. The atmosphere is always fun, lively and busy.
Since Café Pinoli opened, it has been and continues to be busy and popular. It has seating for 70 but at times up to 120. If you are ready to try its cuisine be sure to call first; it is reservation-only.
The restaurant is open at 3 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, with the busiest times being between 5 and 6. There is no take-out or curbside pickup. Chris and Janet want their restaurant to be the best experience possible for all their customers at the table and the bar.
While I was interviewing Chris, he was busy rolling and kneading his fresh dough for the daily baguettes, a recipe, he mentioned, as being a bit different than other baguettes that makes them more crispy and just perfect for dipping in olive oil.
On my first visit to Café Pinoli I ordered seafood pasta. I am definitely a seafood enthusiast. This entrée had Hokkaido sea scallops, with Argentine red shrimp, Florida grouper and hand-dredged surf clam meat smothered in the most delicious buttery sauce over a bed of fettuccini. On the side, a fresh Caesar salad with perfect croutons made from the baguette bread recipe.
There was so much food. The scallops and the shrimp were huge and cooked perfectly. Not often have I had a good seafood pasta with clam meat. I loved the clam meat. Each little piece was so tender. As I look at the menu selections, I’m looking forward to trying many more.
Chris mentioned to me that life has been busy, and every day is a challenge. Chris and Janet work so hard to bring such a delectable restaurant to our mountain community, making the most of a memorable experience for all their customers. Thank you, Chris and Janet, for sharing your story with us.
Email reservation requests to cafepinolipinetop@gmail.com or call 928-368-4772. The website is cafepinoli.com/
Join the PLPL Foodies group at facebook.com/groups/httpswww.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.