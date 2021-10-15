Once a month we’ll share a local restaurant, food store or an event. We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This is a great way to promote our local economy and give you a peek at what they have to offer. This month we picked Cyclelogical Coffee at 850 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop. Call 928-255-3099.
’Tis the season for the colder weather. It’s time to don our hoodies and jackets and have a wonderful cup of coffee. This month we’d like to share a little java and restaurant heaven, The Cyclelogical Coffee. One might think this is just a coffee house, but it’s way more than that.
Originally in 2008, Cyclelogical Clothing Brand was created for cyclists. They have always been about people having fun on bicycles. They started by making bags and clothes, uncommon, organic, made-in-USA and most importantly both fun and functional. Jeryl and Sami Detmer, both being mountain biking, hiking and outdoor enthusiasts, love this community and had a passion to share this wonderful brand and to bring to Pinetop their passion and knowledge of coffee, opening the Cyclelogical Coffee. It’s a wonderful coffee café that not only has bicycle clothing and gear, delectable entrees and the cutest dining and lounge areas.
Wow, it’s hard to begin to say how wonderful this place is. I love coffee houses. I love to explore, see décor, taste their menu and really relax and enjoy their dining room. This is definitely the place for all.
As you enter, it’s a warm and inviting atmosphere. It’s a bit of a walk from the door to the counter, but before you get there, the staff has already greeted you. The décor is awesome, a feeling of being at home. It’s separated in three cozy different rooms and a cute back yard with tables too. They have a grand fireplace and a wood stove in another room. Lots of comfy chairs, sofas, or tables if you prefer. And windows everywhere. Outside, what they call their back yard, is just as nice with tables and outdoor games. Oh, and I loved the music. It goes right in hand with the great cup of coffee and the breakfast burrito.
Now, it’s time to talk about their incredible menu! They have a very popular breakfast selection including a breakfast burrito with prosciutto, a breakfast sandwich, a “not a bagel” with homemade pesto and cream cheese and more. Their breakfast is served all day. The lunch menu is wonderful. I recently ordered the “Ballard” with their homemade focaccia bread, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, garlic, pepper flakes and pesto. The bread was so good and the salmon with the cream cheese and avocado was such a tasty combination. Definitely going to do that one again! This place has an entrée selection that will tease your palate and make you want to come back for more.
Their coffee is very special. They order Fair Trade, third wave coffee, focusing on the bean. They have a 1930s cast-iron, wood-fired roaster where they actually roast their own beans on the premise. This is no regular coffee. Their coffee menu offers superb specialty drinks. My favorites are the timber latte with maple syrup, mint and chocolate and my most favorite of all, the honey oat. This coffee is addictive! It’s made with oat milk, toasted caramel, honey and cinnamon. One that will keep you coming back.
Their menu offers a nice selection of different coffees and teas and for those who can’t do regular milk, they have alternative milks including coconut, almond oat and soy. This is a great place to get creative and put together your own favorite coffee with flavors like hazelnut, raspberry, caramel, maple syrup and so much more.
They are open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. I’m used to getting an afternoon coffee fix and their super quick in getting you in and out. A recent weekend was my first Saturday morning and they were booming with coffee drinkers and breakfast diners. The ambiance was happy and peaceful. The staff were working hard, all with smiles and warm greetings. There were some computer people working at the table with their coffee, parents with their kids, playing games on the table, people looking through the bicycle clothing while waiting for their coffee, others coming in from sitting in the backyard. A great atmosphere for a Saturday morning.
They don’t have a drive-thru. But the special part about that is you get to explore their unique décor, relax in a coffee house that exemplifies the word home, taste their super fresh coffee, get enticed to order something off their amazing menu, sit at the table and work or just hangout and listen to the music. This is definitely a place to check out! Thank you, Jeryl and Sami, for sharing your story.
For more, go to facebook.com/cyclelogicalcoffee or cyclelogicalgear.com.
Join the PLPL Foodies on Facebook at: facebook.com/groups/pinetoplakesidelibrary.org
