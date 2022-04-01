Every summer the White Mountains and surrounding communities come alive with visitors from all around Arizona and the world and each summer our local communities and small business owners do many things to attract those folks to spend their time and money here locally.
A successful way to attract those visitors and locals alike is through events. Here at the Small Business Development Center hosted at NPC we provide no-cost consultation to any for-profit small business and we get asked all the time by business owners about hosting or participating in events to increase their sales and exposure.
Spend a summer in Navajo and Apache counties and you will get the feeling that there are more events than pine trees. It may seem that is the case because our summer months are the times when the weather allows us to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and the folks that come here to vacation will help drive our tourist economy. Fish where the fish are biting and you will have a successful day. That holds true for event marketing as well.
Event marketing should be part of your overall marketing plan. Events provide your company with exposure to new and existing customers, increased sales, community goodwill and the opportunity to network with other business owners, local residents, tourists and town leaders.
Events come in two types, third-party and self-hosted. Most of the events we see and hear about are third-party events and those are what we will discuss in this article. Third-party events can be smaller, such as on Saturdays farmers markets with a few hundred attendees or larger community events that draw thousands.
There are several advantages of having your business participate in a third-party event. Credibility and awareness are just two key advantages. Most of these events have a long-standing tradition in their community and are organized by the local Chamber of Commerce, town or other civic organization that brings a high level of credibility to the event.
Awareness of these events is high because they happen every year and the organizers put effort and resources into marketing these events to increase attendance.
Each September, Holbrook hosts the Navajo County Fair, which started in 1926 and provides businesses an incredible opportunity to meet face-to-face with thousands potential customers. The Holbrook Old West Fest in October is another great event with over 4,000 in attendance.
Winslow will host its 21st annual Standin’ on the Corner festival, Sept. 23-24. This two-day event brings visitors from around the world for entertainment, vendors and food and fun for all ages. It is one of northern Arizona’s largest events.
Springerville/Eagar will host the 20th annual Chrome in the Dome Car Show on April 30, and businesses can get a booth for $20 that goes to the vocational programs at Round Valley High School. The Springerville/Eagar Chamber of Commerce will host Buses by the Lake on June 9-12 that should prove to be a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to reach potential customers and have a great weekend at Lyman Lake.
Show Low Days will be June 11 and the Show Low Chamber of Commerce will have booths and sponsorships available for businesses of all sizes.
The town of Pinetop-Lakeside hosts the White Mountain Balloon Festival on June 24-26 that has become the “can’t-miss” event of the year with great opportunities for your business to gain exposure and increase sales.
Snowflake/Taylor has the Sweet Corn Festival, Pioneer Days, Harvest Fest and more. All of them welcome businesses and the cost to your business is minimal.
Heber/Overgaard’s Fourth of July events are second to none and its Oktoberfest/Lumberjack Games on Sept. 2-4 is another great event for your business to reach more customers.
There are many more events like these that are great to reach thousands of potential customers, but you may consider the weekly local farmers markets in Lakeside, Show Low and other areas. These events may not have thousands in attendance but provide you an opportunity to sell your products or services to an audience that is there to shop and will come prepared to buy.
The key to participating in all of these events is to have a plan and stick to that plan. Make sure the events you choose will have an audience that is receptive to your product or service. If you are selling a product, ensure that you have enough to meet the demand of the attendees and staff the event appropriately with your employees.
As a business owner, you may feel that you don’t have the time or staff to participate in an event. We recommend that you plan and budget for these events just as you do your print, radio and social media. Events give you the chance to stand out from your competition.
The events will not only provide you with immediate sales and exposure, these events give you an opportunity to invite the event goers to come visit your business location or website for additional sales. Never let someone walk past your booth without giving them something that invites them to visit your business at another time.
Even if you choose not to participate at events be sure to stay informed of when the events are happening. The larger events will bring hundreds if not thousands of visitors to your area and you want to be prepared for the additional business that may come your way.
The Small Business Development Center hosted at NPC will assist you in choosing the right events that will provide your business with opportunity to increase your sales and exposure. For more information or to set up no-cost consulting for your small business contact the SBDC at 928-532-6170 or npc.edu/sbdc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.