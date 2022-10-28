Morgan Black

Morgan Black of In Motion Physical Therapy is NPC's Outstanding Alumnus awardee.

Northland Pioneer College (NPC) has recognized Morgan Black PT, DPT, ACSM EP-c, with the prestigious Outstanding Alumnus award. Black is a local physical therapist and recently opened his own clinic, In Motion Physical Therapy, in Holbrook, AZ. Although Black is not originally from Northeastern Arizona, his journey to build a career as a physical therapist has brought him to a community that he and his family now endearingly call home.

Originally from Utah, Black came to NPC through the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WICHE) program, which offers students at participating two- and four-year colleges outside their home state a reduced tuition rate. Black’s interest in physical therapy was fueled by a conversation he had while serving as a missionary for the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Wisconsin. “A group of us were sitting around talking about what we wanted to do when we grew up and a buddy of mine told me about physical therapy. I was like, hmm, that sounds pretty cool. I think that’s what I would really like to do. I have always been drawn to the workings of the human body and loved the thought of helping heal through conservative methods,” he explains. And so, his journey began.

