SHOW LOW — Recently promoted to Division Chief of Fire Prevention and Life Safety, Fire Marshal Brian Russell received his master’s degree last month from Grand Canyon University.
For the past several years he has pursued his education, first achieving a bachelor’s degree in public safety and emergency management and now a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis on policy and government.
Fire Marshal Russell began his career in law enforcement, working for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. Later he worked for the Show Low Fire District as the fire marshal until the merger that formed Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. Since then he has been the fire marshal for Timber Mesa focusing his efforts on life-safety-code administration and enforcement, and fire investigations. In his new role as division chief, he is also responsible to oversee public education, community risk reduction, and the district’s cadre of volunteers.
Chief Russell not only heads the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Division at Timber Mesa, he is also an executive board member for the Arizona Fire Marshals Association, he is a member of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association’s training committee, and he participates in multiple National Fire Protection Association technical committees. Additionally, Fire Marshal Russell has received professional designation as a certified Fire Marshal through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
“We are very proud of Chief Russell’s accomplishments. At Timber Mesa we value education as an important part of overall professional development. Chief Russell has met and exceeded our expectations and I am confident that he will be successful in managing the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Division,” Fire Chief Bryan Savage stated.
