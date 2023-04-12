Food truck logo
Paul Sableman/Flickr

PHOENIX — A heated debate over a proposed food truck regulation bill in the Arizona Senate last week shone a light on stark differences in opinion between Republicans and Democrats in the legislature when it comes to conflicts of interest. 

The debate on the Senate floor happened as lawmakers considered Republican Rep. Kevin Payne’s House Bill 2094, which would allow food trucks to operate in residential areas on private property – if they have permission – and would allow the trucks to ask cities for an exemption from a requirement that they must use a commissary to get rid of their gray water and grease. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.