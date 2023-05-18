Justin Haddad permaculture

Justin Haddad points at flowers growing in his backyard. “My favorite flowers have always been mango flowers,” Haddad said. “I grew this plant from seed.” Photo taken in Glendale on April 16, 2023.

 Paula Soria/Cronkite News

GLENDALE — As you walk into Justin Haddad’s backyard, you can feel it cool down, and suddenly you are surrounded by leaves, shade and the smell of nature.

Haddad has been growing a “food forest” in his backyard for the past seven years, which includes a variety of subtropical and desert-hardy plants that feed him and his family fresh produce daily. He has turned his skills into a business, launching Herbal.Lyf.Styl in 2017, a permaculture landscape design company that specializes in repurposing land to create a sustainable, edible and medicinal landscape for clients.

