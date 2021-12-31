This article is written with some sadness and some happiness.
Let me explain. Jay Adams of The Sweat Shop recently retired two months prior to being in business for 30 years. That is a great accomplishment. I’ve known Jay for about 15 of those 30 years. He is one of the kindest, most competent, trustful, helpful people I’ve met.
Throughout the time the chamber coordinated the Chrome in the Dome Car Show, Jay was there doing our trophies, plaques and whatever we needed him for. I will miss his bright white hat and Fu Manchu mustache. That makes me sad. What makes me happy is that now Jay is looking forward to some free time to travel, visit with friends and family and enjoy a stress-free life. God be with you!
What makes me happy is that Jay sold his inventory to God’s Country Power Sports in Eagar. Tony and Jen Harris of God’s Country Powersports were proud to announce the acquisition of all the inventory, furniture, equipment and tools to open the ski season on Dec. 10.
Tony and Jen have been in business for about a year and expansion has always been on their minds. They have plans for the coming year that we will be excited to help them announce when the time is right.
Here is a list of what is currently available for your next outdoor adventure:
• E-bikes rentals and sales
• New dirt bikes
• Giant bicycles
• Used UTVs
• Safety equipment
• Skateboards
• Action-sports apparel
• Ski rentals
• Snow tubes
• Snowboards
• Snow apparel
• Lift tickets
Available for all the above are parts, service and repairs. Also new is sales and repairs of Compound Archery Bows, with a range in the works.
Stay tuned for more updates from this entrepreneurial couple. They are located on the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Main Street in Eagar and for more information call them at 928-333-4948.
