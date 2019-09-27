PINETOP – For over 30 years attorney Peter Gorski has been in practice in Arizona Gorski Injury Law. Gorski Injury Law is a law firm limited to people who have been seriously injured, and the families of people wrongfully killed, due to negligent or dangerous conduct of another. Most matters handled involve the negligent operation of a motor vehicle, such as in cases of distracted or impaired driving.
Attorney Gorski has a specific emphasis on more complex matters related to crashes and other harmful injury events involving Interstate Trucking, Buses, and Commercial Motor Vehicles.
The doors of Gorski Injury Law’s new offices in Pinetop, located at 1630 E White Mountain Blvd, Suite B1, are officially open. It took the efforts of Gorski, his dedicated and friendly staff, and the support of family and friends – including the playful spunk of his 9-year-old grandson, Justin — to prepare for this venture.
“I’m especially grateful to local friends, Ryan Reinhold and Sheryl Barker for helping him with the great honor of opening his White Mountain practice in the beautiful office where local legal icon, Jack Barker, practiced law for so many years,” says Gorski.
Attorney Gorski has been visiting the White Mountain area for decades, particularly its mountain streams and lakes, for camping and fishing with family and friends.
Gorski, Attorney at Law, enters our community with over 30 years of legal experience in Arizona and a friendly and professional willingness to share a new level of legal service. Gorski and his staff look forward to meeting local residents, attorneys, and other business owners, getting involved in community activities and advising anyone who cares to seek his legal advice. The practice will continue to operate out of his long-time Chandler office, and so in-person consultations will be by appointment only.
For more information on Gorski Injury Law, the firm can be reached by phone at either 928-369-1777 or 480-730-1777, during regular business hours, or by email at peter@petergorski.com. Go to www.GorskiInjuryLaw.com.
