SHOW LOW – You will often hear White Mountain car dealers asking for area residents to keep it local when they go to buy a new or preowned vehicle. Now, two area car dealers are keeping it local by agreeing on the buy/sell of a Show Low Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram franchise.
“Thirty years ago, Robert Horne, Aaron Horne, Roger Hatch and Gerald Hatch all made a gentlemen’s agreement that if a customer couldn’t buy (a vehicle) from one of us, it was best to refer them to another dealer on the mountain, said Aaron Horne, Horne Auto Group dealer principal.
“We agreed that day not to bad-mouth each other and to do everything we could to keep the customers’ money on the mountain. The spirit of competition is alive and well in Show Low. There’s no need for anyone to leave the mountain to go to Phoenix or Tucson to purchase a vehicle. If you don’t buy from Horne, please consider buying from another dealership in the area to keep your money in the White Mountains, which benefits the community as a whole.”
For more than 140 years the Horne family name has been a part of the Arizona landscape. And for more than 30 years, the Horne family name has been a part of Arizona auto dealerships. The Hornes added another dealership to their legacy as they purchased the Show Low based Arizona Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram from Robb Hatch. The Hatch family name is also part of Arizona’s history for more than 140 years, and the Hatch family has stamped its name as an Arizona auto dealer for more than 50 years.
The new dealership will be called Horne Ram Jeep, and will continue to operate from the same spot as Arizona CDJR at 260 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. This makes the twelfth Arizona dealership for the Hornes.
Long-time Horne Auto Center sales manager Brian Willis has been chosen to take the helm at Horne Jeep Ram as the general manager. He has been with the Hornes for more than eleven years.
“I got my first job in the car business when I was 16 and I went to work washing cars at Earnhardt Dodge in Gilbert,” Willis said.
“My grandma called Hal Earnhardt and told him I needed a job. He said, ‘Have him go see Rick Frank at the Dodge store.’ I reported to work and made $4.25 an hour.”
Willis has been in the car business for nearly 30 years. “There’s a lot of work to be done when you start a dealership, even one that has been in business for as long as this one.”
Part of the process includes all new agreements with lenders and other vendors that support automotive dealers. “It’s not like you just walk through the door and flip a switch. It’s more like starting at square one.”
This is not the first time the Hatches and Hornes have executed a buy/sell. Last year, Robb Hatch sold his Snowflake GMC Truck franchise to the Hornes. At the same time, the Hornes sold their Subaru franchise to Chaz Hatch. It was much like the blockbuster trades that you hear about in professional sports.
Aaron Horne looks forward to adding another location. “We always respected the business that Gerald and Roger Hatch had built up over the years,” he said.
“When Robb Hatch approached us, we were excited about the opportunity to add the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership. It is a nice fit to three existing business we have in Show Low: Horne Auto Center that sells Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC truck, Horne Collision Center — the largest body shop in the region — and Horne Motors of Show Low, our independent lot that specializes in affordable pre-owned vehicles.
Horne has the Show Low community deep in his blood, and local-employer pride as well. “Show Low is a great place to live, a great place to work, and a great city to do business in,” he said.
“This acquisition was a perfect addition to our existing organization in Show Low. We were able to retain 90% of the current employees that worked for Robb Hatch at the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership. We are the largest private employer in Show Low, with over 100 exceptional employees who all live in the White Mountains.”
