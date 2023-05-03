Brian Willis, Horne Auto
Buy Now

Horne Auto Center sales manager Brian Willis will be taking take the helm at Horne Jeep Ram as the general manager.

 Shannon Bryant/Independent

SHOW LOW – You will often hear White Mountain car dealers asking for area residents to keep it local when they go to buy a new or preowned vehicle. Now, two area car dealers are keeping it local by agreeing on the buy/sell of a Show Low Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram franchise.

“Thirty years ago, Robert Horne, Aaron Horne, Roger Hatch and Gerald Hatch all made a gentlemen’s agreement that if a customer couldn’t buy (a vehicle) from one of us, it was best to refer them to another dealer on the mountain, said Aaron Horne, Horne Auto Group dealer principal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.