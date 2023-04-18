gas pump

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to put a kibosh on one electronic method of stealing increasingly expensive gasoline.

Legislation awaiting House action would make it a Class 3 felony to use what's known as a "pulsar manipulation device" to trick gas pumps into thinking that just a little bit of fuel is being dispensed when hundreds of gallons could actually be going through the nozzle. That would carry a presumed penalty of 3 1/2 years in state prison.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

