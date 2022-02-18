AGM Global Vision opened its doors at 173 W. Main St. in Springerville on May 31, 2019.
The seed that sprouted in founder Allen Harding’s mind began in the early ’80s when he was in college and started working for Litton Industries Electron Tube Division, as a test operator.
After 17 years he left Litton seasoned in international marketing. His next endeavor was with Insight Technology Inc. for five years and then worked in the family business, Nivisys Industries for seven years before joining a start-up company, Armasight Inc. for six years as a junior partner before selling to FLIR Systems.
Harding retired in 2016 to Alpine, where he and his wife had operated Tal-Wi-Wi lodge 25 years earlier.
Shortly after retirement Harding heard from two of his former Armasight colleagues, brothers Gary and Mark Tarakanov, tossing around the idea about the three of them starting their own business.
Three years later they have locations in Springerville, Miami, Florida, and a small assembly plant in Sofia, Bulgaria, so they can sell to the European market. They have 26 employees in Springerville and a total of 48 throughout the world including AGM’s remote sales force.
AGM Global Vision is a rising leader in the image intensified night vision and uncooled thermal technology industry and is recognized and respected by professionals and sporting enthusiasts alike.
AGM Global Vision is constantly adapting designs to the fluctuating needs and emerging technologies of the night vision and thermal imaging industries.
AGM Global Vision offers an extensive range of rifle scopes, clip-on systems, spotting scopes, binoculars, monoculars, goggles, lasers, infrared illumination devices and other electro-optical systems for the most demanding firearm enthusiasts, hunters, law enforcement officers and military professionals.
Its products are designed with cutting-edge technology and rugged materials to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of their users.
AGM Global Vision is committed to excellence and continues to produce quality crafted products with precision and integrity in mind.
AGM’s market space consists of approximately 70% of sales to the US domestic commercial market and 30% to US and international government sales. See its web page at www.agmglobalvision.com.
AGM exports to a wide range of regions throughout North America, South America, the Middle East and southeast Asia.
You can see all its products with current manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRP) on its website, www.
AGM markets its products, many of them made in Springerville, through national distributors such as Amazon, Optics Planer, Cabela’s and Walmart online.
