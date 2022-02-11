SNOWFLAKE — Marijuana can be used as a vegetable, but it is much more accurate to call it an herb.
The word herb usually refers to the way a plant is used, and this can be as a flavoring in food, a medicine or for ritual purposes.
Copperstate Farms is the largest cannabis greenhouse in the United States. It has 40 acres of glass greenhouses just west of the heart of Snowflake.
Copperstate Farms formed a joint venture with a company called Healthy Lifestyle Brands that has specialized in health and wellness products for quite some time. Fife Symington IV, founder and managing director of Copperstate, said, “Healthy Lifestyle Brands has a wonderful doctor as part of their team, Dr. Tieraona Low Dog. She is a Native American, originally from New Mexico and was on the FDA advisory panel. They have been working with her to develop several new lines and products that have specific profiles to treat certain issues, whether it’s migraines or insomnia.
“She basically has a whole cornucopia of different homeopathic herbal remedies. It’s not just cannabis, but the cannabis mixed with other types of roots and biologicals, to address specific ailments. We’re pleased to be working with her.”
Recreational and medical marijuana is tested by a number laboratories in Arizona. These labs are certified by the Department of Health Services. All of Copperstate’s products are sent to one of these certified labs to receive a certificate of analysis before it is allowed to sell it. To determine potency, state-of-the-art equipment along with teams of scientists, conduct a dozen different tests on all Copperstate products. The tests also look for various contaminants, heavy metals, pesticides, microbes, mold or mildew.
How is growing marijuana different than growing vegetables or fruit? Symington, whose father is a former Arizona governor, explains that when growing vegetables, you buy seeds from a seed company.
Often times these seed companies are international companies with teams of scientists that have developed certain varieties of tomatoes, for example, that have been in production for many years and have genetic stability.
When you plant one of these seeds, you’ll know within 5% or 10% exactly how many pounds of tomatoes you’re going to get from that seed that you planted. That doesn’t exist in cannabis.
“We have to do all of the phenotyping ourselves at the farm. We have to grow out all these different strains. Then we figure out which ones work in our environment and what kind of yield to expect from them, such as the different nuances of their fertilization program and life cycle and how many weeks it takes to harvest. In the vegetable business, all that work has been done for you by a seed company. They give you a sort of playbook. That doesn’t exist in cannabis,” said Symington.
In comparison to tomatoes, you pick, wash and pack them in a box, then ship to market. Within 24 hours, the boxes are sitting in a distribution center waiting to go to a grocery store. Symington said, “With cannabis, after you harvest it, you have at least four weeks of processing before that flower is ready for sale. There’s the drying process, a trimming process and a curing process. Then there’s a testing for microbes and biologicals. All that has to happen before the product is cleared.”
Symington explained that the use of a certain marijuana product is more based on the strain and what is called the “cannabinoid” profile. There are dozens of different cannabinoids in cannabis and some strains have several, some have few, depending on the mixes.
“It’s more anecdotal knowing that a certain cannabinoid will have a certain effect. We have a lot of anecdotal information about what a certain cannabinoid does, whether it’s an anti-inflammatory or whether it helps with a headache or glaucoma. The research is just not there yet,” said Symington.
Copperstate Farms has a complete processing operation. There are nearly 400 employees, with about half working in the greenhouse, the other half working in the processing operation. Processing is everything from drying and trimming, to extraction, to the kitchen, where edibles and more are made.
A distribution center in Phoenix delivers the products to Copperstate’s five dispensaries (Sol Flower) and to about 60% of the dispensaries in Arizona.
The Arizona Marijuana Tax handbook states that patients who require medical marijuana are required to pay 5.6% sales tax. Recreational users pay 5.6% sales tax, plus an additional 16% excise tax. This excise tax is shared by community colleges, public safety, public health programs and infrastructure.
“We’re really pleased with how we’ve been received in the town and we’re thrilled to be in Snowflake,” said Symington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.