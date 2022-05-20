Entrepreneurs and existing business owners are invited to “pitch” their product or business and get feedback from top industry experts at the third annual South Navajo County Arizona Pioneer Pitch competition, slated for June 3-4 at the Silver Creek campus of Northland Pioneer College in Snowflake.
Stephanie Ray, the executive director of Arizona@work for Northeastern Arizona and member of the Real AZ economic development council, said “I’m heading up the work group to put on this Moonshot event in the south part of Navajo County. Economic development held an event for north Navajo County in April. Moonshot is the economic development business incubator, located in Flagstaff. In 2018, they started taking the show on the road. So, they’ve been holding these pitch events throughout northern Arizona, in particular, since 2018. In 2019, we were able to host one in Show Low. In March, we also provided pre-workshops such as a Business Boot Camp, one in Show Low and one in St. Johns. The pitch events are a lot like you see on the TV show ‘Shark Tank’. It’s a very similar type of process, people have an opportunity to come in and pitch their business ideas. Moonshot is an Arizona-based, 22-year-old, 501c3 non-profit organization, whose mission is to help subject matter experts bring products and services to market and help cities develop entrepreneurial eco-systems that create jobs. There are mentors who work with ‘Moonshot’ on a regular basis. They are business owners with a variety of expertise. Some of them are serial entrepreneurs, they started, build and hold multiple companies. They have a variety of niches.”
Ray goes on to detail that there will also be mentors and experts on hand who can help with locating capital for your business, website development and social media, taking your business online. While there is an opportunity for cash prizes at the event, there is also interaction networking with mentors. “That’s what Moonshot tries to bring to the table. There might be a business that says, we can work with him for a year and really take them to the next level or they just need an influx of capital, let’s connect them to these funds that we know might be interested in this type of business or product,” said Ray.
To participate people can submit a video pitch. However, in regard to the video pitch, one of the things that Moonshot has done this year, is recognize that individuals may have barriers to internet access, or lack of the technology skills to produce the video, or a combination of the two. Ray said “to assist, a three page worksheet has now been produced, so people can fill out and submit rather than asking them to do a video. The other thing that people can do this year, that they’ve not been able to do in the past, we will take walk-in applications on the day of the event. So, as people go to the link on Moonshot’s website, they will be able to see the flyer. People can reach out to me to get a copy of that worksheet and then just bring it with them. So, rather than having to be feeling like they have to do this polished video presentation, we want to remove as many barriers as possible to people registering and pitching their idea.”
No business or idea is too small. “A lot of people don’t necessarily realize that they are entrepreneurs. Do you have an idea that you’d like to explore? I think more of us are entrepreneurs or have entrepreneurial mindsets than we know. It can be a nonprofit, it doesn’t have to be something where you’ve got a big storefront or something,” said Ray.
To apply, candidates must submit an online application at moonshotaz.com/south-navajo-county-2022. Applicants will need to explain (on the application form) their start-up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is and why their product is better than what is already on the market. The winner of the South Navajo County Pioneer Pitch event will go on to compete in a statewide competition for a $10,000 cash prize.
A mixer will be held Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. in Show Low. The location is yet to be determined. Competition Day will be Saturday, June 4, from 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. in Snowflake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.