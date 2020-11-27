Jesi Orona, a real estate agent with Advantage Realty Professionals serving the White Mountains of Arizona, was named Realtor of the Year 2020 by the White Mountain Association of Realtors at the installation for its incoming president and board members.
The event took place at The House Restaurant in Show Low Nov. 6. The association consists of 453 Realtors and brokers in the White Mountains. The association selected Orona based on her performance as a real estate agent, her participation as a board member, leadership skills and involvement in various committees.
Linda Cedarblade, 2019 Realtor of the Year, gave the recognition speech to Orona for Realtor of the Year.
“She enjoys our board and is very active in leadership . She is always willing to take action, she is willing to help others, she is very, very techy and is willing to help others, not only in her own brokerage but other brokerages as well. Jesi is proud to be a Realtor, we are all proud to be Realtors, but she is very very proud to be a Realtor. Jesi is talented and has the gift of creation. She makes signs and T-shirts for her fellow agents and her clients. She is on several of our committees. She serves on the MLS Committee, Functions Committee which she helped us plan for this event today. She is on the Young Professionals Committee. She was a board member for Sunrise Adaptive Sports for 10 years. I would like to congratulate Jesi Orona for Realtor of the Year 2020.”
Not only was Orona shocked with excitement, her mom, Amy Johnson, who was Realtor of the Year in 2018, was able to be present. Orona’s husband and newest son were also able to attend to congratulate her.
Jesi Orona is excited to continue to serve the Associations Members as well as her community.
This year, due to the coronavirus, the association was not able to have its annual fall membership meeting which is always the association’s biggest event as the group installs new executive committee leadership and names the Realtor of the Year. The association held a small dinner in which only the board members could attend due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The installation and announcement of the Realtor of the Year was available live through Facebook and Zoom.
