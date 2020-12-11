SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District recently conducted a national recruitment for a new assistant chief.
Candidates applying for the position endured a testing process to ensure the district found the right person for the job.
Josh Livermore was the top candidate out of 19 applicants and accepted the offer to fill the position of assistant chief of operations for the fire district.
The position is charged with providing supervision and direction for three shift battalions, the Training Division and the EMS Division. The operations chief is responsible for the deployment of resources for emergency response every day.
Livermore has 20 years of fire service experience with the Bullhead City Fire District.
While in Bullhead City, Livermore served in many capacities ranging from firefighter, engineer, captain, training chief, EMS chief and shift battalion chief.
He has an associate’s degree in fire science, bachelor’s degree in fire administration and nearing the completion of his MBA. Livermore is also a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer program through the National Fire Academy. He is certified as a fire instructor I & II, fire officer, public safety diver, paramedic, tox medic, SCBA technician, TRT technician, rope instructor, incident safety officer, Blue Card incident command instructor and a BLS instructor.
Livermore and his wife, Rebecca, have been married for 18 years and they have three children.
Fire Chief Bryan Savage said, “Chief Livermore will be a great addition to the fire district, his experience and education will be an asset to the community, and I look forward to his expertise as the operations chief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.