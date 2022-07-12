She was young and healthy – and uninsured.
So when she developed a fever and a persistent cough, she kept working and resolved to ride it out – like she normally does when she gets sick. She didn’t have a doctor – nor the cash to pay walk-in prices.
So she waited.
Two weeks later, she couldn’t breathe.
A friend took her to the emergency room, where doctors confirmed she had COVID. Her inflamed lungs were filling with fluid.
She’d waited too long to benefit from the antibody and antiviral medicines than can now stave off death from COVID – which only help in days of the first symptoms. She had never gotten vaccinated – partly because she never went to the doctor and partly because of the buzz of misinformation about the vaccines on the Internet.
And so she became one of the 1 million fatalities in the US from the pandemic – although she was only 27.
Tragically, she had one all too common, lethal risk factor: No medical insurance.
The percentage of Gila County residents without health insurance is on the rise – and will likely surge again with the pending expiration of federal programs to increase insurance coverage.
Early in the pandemic, the federal government increased both eligibility and subsidies through the Affordable Care Act. This lush of federal money made more people eligible for both the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and dramatically increased subsidies offered by the ACA’s marketplace plans.
Deadlock in the Senate stripped money for extended insurance, free tests, shots and treatment out of the second pandemic relief bill, with most of the money going to infrastructure projects.
The subsidies – which expire in mid-August – boosted Affordable Care Act enrollment to a record 15 million in 2022. Many of those people may once again lose coverage with the expiration of the extra incentives.
The pandemic underscored the dangers of living without health insurance. The lack of medical insurance added perhaps 300,000 deaths to the 1.1 million toll in the US, according to one study by researchers from Johns Hopkins University.
In Arizona, the medical insurance coverage gap likely played a key role in 50% of the 2.1 million infections and 40% of the 31,000 deaths, the study concluded.
“America’s leaders must deliver on building a health care system that gives everyone in our nation access to affordable health insurance” concluded a report by FamiliesUSA on pandemic health insurance gaps. “The coronavirus pandemic demonstrates with painful clarity that our nation cannot afford continuing the status quo, which leaves so many people out of health care, out of luck, and vulnerable to illness and death. Both human life and the vibrancy of our economy hang in the balance.”
Each 10% increase in the share of a county’s residents without insurance resulted in a 70% increase in COVID cases and a 48% increase in COVID deaths, the study concluded.
Previous studies have demonstrated that a lack of medical insurance increases death rates from all causes by anywhere from 17% to 40% — although estimates vary widely due to the difficulty of finding comparable groups of insured and uninsured people. Experts debate the size of the effect – but generally agree that the nation’s large number of uninsured patients takes a steady toll. People without insurance typically suffer late diagnosis of health conditions and lack of ongoing care for chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and other problems. Studies showed that during the pandemic people without insurance were less likely to get tested, less likely to seek treatment early and less likely to receive life-saving treatments once they were developed. Medical bills also remain the single major cause of bankruptcy in the US – but an almost nonexistent cause of bankruptcy in other advanced, industrialized countries.
The passage of the Affordable Care Act 12 years ago slashed the share of Americans without insurance by about two thirds. Unfortunately, the uninsured rate had been climbing steadily in the three years before the pandemic. By 2019, 9.2% of Americans were uninsured – including 11% of Arizona residents. Massachusetts had the lowest rate – about 3%. Texas had the highest rate – about 18.4%. States that refused the ACH incentives to expand eligibility for the Medicaid (AHCCCS in Arizona) programs generally had the highest rates. Arizona did expand AHCCCS – but rural counties still had high percentages of uninsured patients.
The US Census Bureau reported that the number of Arizonans without health insurance jumped to more than 800,000 in 2019 – the third annual increase in a row. Arizona has the ninth-highest percentage of uninsured residents in the nation.
About 30 % of Gila County residents get their healthcare coverage through AHCCCS. In Navajo County more than a third get coverage through AHCCCS and in Apache County the total tops 40%. All three counties have a higher percentage of uninsured residents than the statewide average. An estimated 30 million Americans have no health insurance – including perhaps 33,000 people living in Gila, Apache and Navajo counties.
Numerous studies have shown that people without health insurance have worse health outcomes, including shorter lifespans, higher cancer death rates, more untreated chronic disease – and even higher medical bills due to untreated chronic conditions and emergency room visits.
The US spends a far larger share of its gross domestic product on healthcare than other industrialized countries with universal coverage, but has a lower life expectancy, higher infant death rates, more untreated chronic disease and a higher COVID death rate than other advanced countries – most of which spend less than half as much per capita as the US on healthcare. Part of that discrepancy stems from the high percentage of Americans without health coverage. Virtually every other advanced industrialized country provides universal healthcare.
The largely for-profit US medical system consumes about 20% of the nation’s GNP – more than $4 trillion annually. An estimated $1 trillion of that goes to fraud, abuse and much higher administrative costs than other advanced nations, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Currently, some 19 million adults in 39 states are insured under the expanded eligibility criteria for Medicaid included in the Affordable Care Act. Another 14.6 million get insurance through the online marketplace system for the Affordable Care Act. Enrollment increased 21% in 2022 – hitting the highest level since the ACA passed 12 years ago.
The enhanced eligibility and benefits will continue at least through August 15 – and may be extended further if Congress acts.
More than 90% of those who have applied through the Marketplace Plans have qualified for subsidies, with incomes below 400% of poverty. About half of the 13 million people covered pay premiums of less than $10 a month. The average premium fell from $117 a month in 2020 to $81 a month in 2021. The average deductible fell from $750 in 2020 to $50 in 2021, with many people taking advantage of the lower rates to upgrade to a more generous plan.
Enrollment in the expanded Medicaid (AHCCCS) programs also soared – hitting 82 million in April of 2021 – an increase of nearly 600,000 (see www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/forefront.20210921.302725/full/).
