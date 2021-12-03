Lackey Rentals

Jesse and Jackie Lackey show one of their rental vehicles.

 Photo by Bill Farbstein

I have always been extremely impressed with people who start businesses from scratch in fields they may not have a lot of experience with.

After looking at our membership list I realized how many of you have done this.

I am impressed with you all.

The latest new business to undertake a project like this is Lackey Rentals, LLC in Eagar.

Jesse and Jackie Lackey’s history began in Snowflake and Show Low, respectively.

Jesse’s career has been in power generation for the last 20 years, with the past 18 months at Tucson Electric Power.

Jackie comes from a sales and marketing background.

Together they opened Lackey Rentals 11 months ago.

They specialize in small-heavy equipment rentals.

Their inventory includes skid steers, mini excavators, dump trailers and car haulers, with more on the way.

They also rent equipment trailers and attachments and more.

The Lackeys told me they offer the best price on the mountain for equipment rentals, guaranteed! Prices can be discussed when you call.

They are available for your equipment rentals seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily, weekly, or monthly rentals can be arranged.

You can reach Jackie at 928-242-5705 during business hours or email her at lackeyrentalsllc@gmail.com.

Their website is lackeyrentals.com.

Check them out for all your equipment rentals and more!

