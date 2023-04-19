Craigo Miners, the owner of Walnut Creek Antique, has a passion for items depicting the settling of the Wild West before the turn of the century.
He especially likes to carry items from the Mogollon Rim area.
The shop is stocked with shotguns, rifles, pistols and gun holsters, Western saddles, Native American rugs, peace pipes and carvings, taxidermied animals and antique furniture.
Walnut Creek Antique was established in 2007 and has grown exponentially since, Craigo said.
“I started collecting when I was raising my children and I was a contractor in Tucson,” he said. He worked as a carpenter, framer, cabinet maker and mosaic tile artist.
“The whole time that I raised my children, if I needed a bed or a dresser, I did not go out and buy a new particular board piece of furniture. I always bought antiques and I always surrounded myself with antiques before I became an antique dealer,” Craigo said.
Because he worked for himself and didn’t have a 401k retirement plan, he planned on the antiques being his retirement, he said.
Some of the unique items in his collection are 265 pressed steel trucks, cars and steam shovels. They are from the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, and were used as children’s sandbox toys. Today these kinds of toys are made out of plastic, Craigo said. He also has an entire cupboard dedicated to holding a collection of 4000 marbles.
One standout item is a Wooton desk replica. The original Wooton desk was made from 1870 to 1890. The secretary-style desk was designed by Indianapolis, Indiana entrepreneur, William S. Wooton. The desk opens like a cabinet and its two doors are filled with cubbies, nooks and drawers of all sizes. The middle part of the desk usually includes a drop-down writing desk and is filled with more drawers and cubbies to store items.
Wooton designed the desk for small business owners who needed storage for the various letters and important business papers they needed to keep. Genuine Wooton desks can sell for thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars. The replica goes for much less than the original, Craigo said.
One other unique furniture item is a Victorian dresser with a marble top and mirror that was made in Boston. It was shipped from Boston to Holbrook by railroad. It was then taken by oxen and cart to Snowflake before the 1900s, Craigo said.
Craigo has filled two buildings of 15 rooms with antiques of all kinds. His yard is also filled with an eclectic variety of ornaments like flowers, roosters, elk and a kinetic crane. There are also several antique washing machines, including one that is made out of copper and cast iron.
Craigo lives on the property, and said it’s best to call or text (928) 892-9208 upon arrival. He’s typically on the property and a call or text will alert him to your arrival.
Walnut Creek Antique is located at 1777 Homestead Rd. in Lakeside and can be found on Google maps. For more information, visit walnut-creek-antique.business.site.
